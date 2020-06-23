IAEA resolution against Iran political, Afghan politician says

Mohammad Hassan Ja'fari told IRNA on Tuesday that Britain, France, and Germany followed the United States in drafting the resolution and became accessory of the US, revealing IAEA's alignment with Washington in hostility against Iran.

Underlining that the United States and Israel were involved in the European Troika's decision against Iran, he added that the Islamic countries must stand against US bullying and pressure on independent countries.

Ja'fari went on to say that Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Jordan didn't oppose US unilateral measures against Iran, as well as keeping silent in face of Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands.

He noted that these countries would pay for their wrong policies and the West would leave them alone in the middle of difficulty.

The European Troika resolution against Iran was approved by the IAEA Board of Governors on Friday, despite strong opposition from China and Russia.

In the resolution, the three European countries, Britain, Germany, and France, with the support of the United States, called on Iran to provide access to IAEA inspectors to the two nuclear sites and to cooperate fully with the agency.

