Iran showing warm hospitality to eastern neighbor, Afghanistan

The Islamic Republic has made efforts to provide services for the Afghan refugees based on humanitarian principles, and this shows that Iran has been a good Muslim neighbor and played its role well.

However, certain media affiliated to the West have sometimes tried to exaggerate some incidents in order to harm in vain friendly relations and peaceful coexistence between the two neighboring nations.

History shows that enemies cannot be successful in making Tehran-Kabul ties cold as the two nations enjoy historical and cultural commonalities.

About four percent of Iran's population are Afghans, while 11 percent of the Afghan people which are over three million have migrated to Iran legally and illegally.

The refugees have been provided with employment, educational, and health facilities in Iran.

In fact, Iran hosts the biggest number of refugees across the world. About 1.5 million Afghan refugees are living in Iran illegally while 800,000 have ID cards and 400,000 have passports.

** Services for Afghan refugees

According to official statistics, over 450,000 Afghan refugees who have legal identity documents are studying at Iranian schools.

In line with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's order issued five years ago, all Afghan refugees should be allowed to study at Iranian schools whether they have legal documents or not.

So, it indicates that Iran's educational system has taken efforts to avoid differentiating between Iranian and Afghan students, and such a view has led to deepening relations between the two nations.

Also, Iran has offered medical insurance to the Afghan refugees, i.e. vulnerable strata of Afghan refugees can enjoy medical services without paying money.

Now, over 117,000 Afghan refugees enjoy free medical services in Iran.

** Refugees' sports situation

More than 50,000 Afghan refugees, 5,000 of whom are women, do sports activities in Iran, while Iran has dispatched 50 of its professional athletes to Afghanistan to play for national Afghan teams.

Also, Iran issues work permits for those Afghan refugees who are eligible to work.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish