Afghan official urges boosting mutual ties with Iran via media  

Tehran, June 23, IRNA – Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Mohammad Rasoul Bawari on Tuesday said that enhancing the cultural relations between Iran and Afghanistan could be regarded as the media mission.

In an interview with IRNA at the premises of the agency, he added that there are many cultural, social, and economic ties between Iran and Afghanistan, and the mission of the media is to bring the relations closer.

He considered the regulation of cultural memorandums between the media as a proposed solution to this end.

In relevant remarks on Monday, Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Mohammad-Reza Norouzpour said that good relations between Iran and Afghanistan should not be subject to media mischief.

