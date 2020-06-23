UN hails Iran's fight against drugs

Alexander Fedulov, UNODC's representative in Tehran, said on Tuesday that Iran's effort in drug confiscation is considerable as it seizes 90 percent of opium, 26 percent of heroin, and 48 percent of morphine in the global scale as stated in UNODC's 2020 report.

Fedulov who was speaking in a meeting held through a video conference marking International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, noted that over 500,000 people across the world die of drug abuse every year.

Mentioning the theme of World Drug Day 2020 which is "Better Knowledge for Better Care", Fedulov also said the UNODC would endeavor to well reflect the theme in the world.

The conference was also attended by Iran's Drug Control Headquarters Secretary-General Eskandar Momeni, head of the Anti-Drug Committee of Iran's police force General Qassem Rezaei and Deputy Attorney General Saeed Omrani.

