COVID-19 kills another 121 Iranians over past 24 hours

Sadat Lari said that, with the 121 new deaths, the country’s total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,863.

Some 2,445 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,234 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 209,970 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 169,160 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,846 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 1,475,331 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

