Iran paying above 90% of educational costs of immigrants: Official

Mehdi Mahmoudi, the director-general of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs of the Ministry of Interior, told IRNA that most immigrants living in Iran are Afghan citizens.

“It’s nearly 40 years that the Afghan immigrants have come to Iran and some of them are somehow regarded as Iranian citizens,” the official said.

Some 1.7 million immigrants are currently living in Iran, the official added.

Noting that the passports of many immigrants have expired, Mahmoudi said that Iran have repeatedly discussed the case with Afghan officials and warned that if Kabul government fails to do something in this regard, they will be regarded as unauthorized immigrants.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish