Iran anti-narcotic measures unrivaled in world

General Qassem Rezaei made the remarks on Tuesday in his address to a meeting held through a video conference marking International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Representative in Iran Alexander Fedulov was also present in the online meeting.

Iran's unrivaled anti-narcotic activities are aimed at bringing about peace to people and humanity, Brigadier-General Rezaei said.

He said that during operations against illicit drug traffickers, Iran has lost lives of over 3,800 of its security and army officers.

Presently, all know that Iran is pioneer in combat against drug trafficking, he noted.

However, the country expects Western states to support their people because illicit drug is used by arrogant powers as terrorist tool to impose [their policies] on world, Rezaei said.

Although Iran has spent several hundred thousand dollars for closure of its eastern borders and is considered as one of the main partners for UNODC, the Western states have made the least cooperation on securing fund for fighting drug traffickers, the Iranian official said.

About Iran's Police anti-drug activities on border areas particularly on joint border post with Afghanistan, the official said that confiscation of narcotics has had 66 percent increase this year compared with the preceding year.

Iran, having border with Afghanistan in east of the country, is on the route of illegal drug transit to Europe and the country has not been secured against such illegal activities.

Iran is the main trafficking route from Afghanistan- supplier of over 90 percent of the world's opium- and Pakistan to the European and Asian countries.

During the first three months of the Iranian year started on March 21, Iran's Police has dismantled 260 drug trafficking networks, the general underlined.

Europe is the biggest market of Afghan drugs, and Afghanistan is still the world's biggest opium producer which shares a long border with its western strategic country of Iran.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish