Envoy: Australia interested in trade relations with Tehran

Sachs made the remarks Tuesday in a meeting with Advisor to Speaker of Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Referring to considerable number of Iranian students and elites studying in Australia, she said that they have significant share in promoting science in the world.

She also pointed to Australia 70-80 percent share of agricultural products and exports through sea, saying maritime freedom and security is of importance for Australia.

Australia understands Iran's major role in preserving regional security, she noted.

Referring to Australian forces advisory presence in Iraq and Afghanistan for training military forces in these countries, Sachs said that Australia is willing to help maintain international peace and stability.

Australia does not interfere in internal affairs of other countries, she said, adding that the country holds talks with parties and plays its part.

Elsewhere in her remarks, the Australian ambassador described parliamentary cooperation and presence of the members of parliamentary delegations in international parliamentary meetings as good opportunity for reinforcing international cooperation.

Meanwhile, Amir Abdollahian said Iran-Australia relations are excellent and constructive but they fall short of the high capacities of the two countries.

He hoped for promoting relations in parliamentary, political and economic fields.

Referring to complicated regional crises and escalation of crises by the US creating military coalitions, he described them as nonconstructive.

Iran understands relations between the US and Australia but accompanying US in Trump's illogical policies will not help maintain sustainable peace and security, Iranian official noted.

Iran attaches importance to negotiations between regional countries and believes that regional crises will be ended through negotiations and political solutions with no foreign intervention.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian termed IAEA act against Iran as provocative and against international regulations.

