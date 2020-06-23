Iran keen on dairy and aquaculture exports to Russia

According to IRNA, Jalali and Dankvert discussed issues related to resolving existing obstacles and developing economic cooperation.

Other topics discussed in the meeting were the issuance of licenses to Iranian companies which are interested in export of dairy and aquaculture products to Russia.

In this regard, they decided that the representative of the Russian party and the representative of the Iranian Veterinary Company get in touch for coordination and review the obstacles and take action to remove them as soon as possible.

