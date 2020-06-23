Rabiei: Iran Govt wants more participation for girls

Rabiei, the former minister of labor and social security, made the remarks through a twitter post on the occasion of national Girls' Day on June 23.

Birthday anniversary of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS), the beloved sister of Imam Reza, the eighth Imam of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him), is named as Girls' Day in Iran.

Girls are those who create half of the society, so the government should allay their concerns about future, Rabiei wrote.

Families should be kinder to their girls, Rabiei noted.

He expressed deep concern about reports of violence and violation of human rights of the girls in some families, saying that the entire society should respect the basic rights of the girls.

Rabiei said that the Government believes that rights of the girls must be ensured more than before.

In a related development, Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar talked about the situation of Iranian girls on Tuesday, saying that their health and educational conditions have improved citing to statistics.

She offered congratulation to Iranian girls on National Girls' Day (June 23).

Ebtekar elaborated on the government's achievements gained in pursuit of policies concerning the girls' issues.

Also, she referred to approval of a law of supporting children and teenagers as a great success.

Ebtekar added that the government has stressed the importance of encouraging girl students to increase their social participation and do further sports activities.

Mrs Ebtekar said that her vice-presidency has made efforts to help empowerment of girls and encourage them to make advances in terms of acquiring skills to flourish their capability for social and public services.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish