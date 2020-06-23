Iranian cargo ship docks at Venezuelan port

Marine Traffic reported that Golesan ship, which had left the Port of Shahid Rajaei in southern Iran for Venezuela, arrived in the Latin American country on Monday night after one month and six days of sailing in international waters.

Iran’s ambassador to Venezuela Hojatollah Soltani had told Al Mayadeen TV channel that the cargo ship was carrying food and medical supplies to Venezuela to help Venezuelan Government combat coronavirus pandemic.

Five Iranian oil tankers had earlier arrived in the Venezuelan ports.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish