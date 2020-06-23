Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 23

** IRAN DAILY

- China does not approve of further tension over Iran nuclear program: Spokesman Zhao

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian says his country opposes any measure leading to exacerbation of tensions over the Iranian nuclear program in the wake of the recent adoption of an anti-Iran resolution by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

- Leader’s advisor rules out any possibility for talks with ‘criminal’ Trump

A military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran has said there would be no talks with the United States as Donald Trump is not a president but a “criminal”.

- Abuse of UN mechanisms in human rights issues ‘cause of shame’: Iran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced an anti-Iran resolution recently passed by the United Nations Human Rights Council, saying the abuse of UN mechanisms is a cause of shame and embarrassment for supporters of the bill.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranian cargo of food reaches Venezuela

Iranian officials said one of their cargo ships was expected to dock in Venezuela on Sunday with food to launch the first Iranian supermarket in the South American nation.

- UAE-backed militants in Yemen ‘secret friends’ with Zionist regime

According to an article in Israel Today, the UAE-backed Yemeni separatist so-called Southern Transitional Council (STC) are "secret friends” with the Zionist regime and that a new ‘state’ in the Middle East had been declared behind closed doors, referring to the STC-held territory which includes the interim capital of Aden and more recently the seizure of the Socotra island from the Saudi-backed former Yemeni regime.

- Japan out of 2023 Women’s WCup; Australia-NZ bid favored

Japan pulled out of bidding to host soccer’s 2023 Women’s World Cup on Monday, leaving the top-rated joint bid by Australia and New Zealand a clear favorite in the FIFA vote.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- DEFC doc to chronicle bus transit history in Tehran

The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) plans to produce a documentary that will study the 100 year-long history of public transit by bus in Tehran.

- Ashkan Dejagah on verge of quitting football

Iran international football midfielder Ashkan Dejagah will likely walk away from football since he is not going to return to Iran to commit his future to his club.

- Iranian prosecutor general asks Romania to seriously investigate death of fugitive judge

Iran’s Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri has asked his Romanian counterpart to launch a serious investigation into the death of fugitive Iranian judge Gholamreza Mansouri in that country.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Afghan bank may open branch in Chabahar FTZ

An Afghan bank may open a branch in Iran's Chabahar Free Trade Zone, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said, without mentioning the name.

- 2,570 new cases, 119 fatalities reported

I ran recorded an additional 2,570 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths on Monday, as the contagion continued its rapid spread around the country.

- Shares continue winning streak

Tehran Stocks rallied on Monday as the unprecedented surge in currency rates continued to boost investor sentiments over future rise in share prices.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish