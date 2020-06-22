Speaker terms new sanctions on Syria as enemies’ failure in war

Speaking in a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Mahmoud, Qalibaf said history shows that Iran and Syria have always had deep and inseparable relations which is rooted in the Iranian and Syrian people’s beliefs.

"We always consider Syria as forefront of resistance," he said, adding that the friendship between the two countries started since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and has become stronger every day.

Requests of the enemies of Syria will not be materialized, he added.

Today we observe that enemies of Iran and Syria have become disappointed, he said, adding that economic sanctions were due to enemies failure in military field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf lauded the role of martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Syria, saying Commander of the IRGC Quds Forces Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani will continue General Soleimani's path.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud congratulated Qalibaf on his election.

He said Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani is the martyr of Syria, Iran and Resistance.

He stressed the importance of preserving strategic successes.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish