Parliament speaker emphasizes promoting Tehran-Moscow economic ties

Speaking in a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan, Qalibaf appreciated Russia for its principled stance in the IAEA Board of Governors, saying undoubtedly parliamentary cooperation between the Russian State Duma and the Iranian Parliament will continue with more speed and precision.

The claims made in IAEA resolution are not legal and Russia had firm stance in this regard, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf referred to the importance of focusing on the situation in Syria, saying solving the Syrian issue has merely a political solution and holding a virtual or in person trilateral meeting by Iran-Russia-Turkey will be effective.

He underlined the importance of holding future joint commission meetings of the Iranian Parliament and State Duma and following up on the economic issues.

Dzhagaryan, for his part, congratulated Qalibaf's election.

He added that the Iranian and Russian parliaments play a major role in developing bilateral ties.

Dzhagaryan noted that claims in the IAEA Board of Governors are illegal, saying Russia and China will continue supporting Iran.

In spite of Russia and China's serious opposition, E3 anti-Iran resolution was approved in the IAEA BoG meeting today.

In their statement, the European troika under the support of the US has urged Iran to stop preventing the IAEA inspectors from having access to two sites in Iran.

