Jun 22, 2020, 6:36 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83830253
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Oman review developing bilateral ties

Iran, Oman review developing bilateral ties

Tehran, June 22, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in a video conference discussed regional and bilateral issues.

Top Iranian and Omani diplomats conferred on the latest regional and international developments.

They also stressed the continuation of bilateral consultations.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 4 =