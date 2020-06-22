Minister vows inauguration of 3rd section of Khaf-Herat railway

Speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Ardakanian said implementation of this project will be in line with accelerating promoting economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

He said he had constructive talks with Atmar over the maximum use of opportunities for developing economic relations.

Atmar referred to his earlier visit to Afghanistan and his talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, saying both sides discussed many plans in the economic field.

He went on to say that during his Monday meeting with Hanif Atmar, they reviewed holding two expert exhibitions to present technical and engineering services in Kabul and Herat.

They also agreed on holding the sixth joint economic commission meeting in Kabul.

He noted that various projects in renewable and fossil energies fields have been defined in a comprehensive cooperation document.

Ardakanian stated that Iran and Afghanistan will have good cooperation in water and environment fields.

Both sides will also follow up agreement on Hirmand and Harirud, the Iranian minister said.

