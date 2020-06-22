Iran’s Prosecutor General calls on Romania to probe cause of fugitive judge's death

Iran’s senior judiciary official sent a letter to the Romanian Prosecutor, recalling the responsibilities of the international community and the importance of discovering the truth, and urged a comprehensive investigation into the death cause of the accused Iranian national.

Earlier on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran summoned the Romanian Ambassador to Tehran and issued an official note urging immediate action by the Romanian authorities to clarify the cause of death of the Iranian national named Gholamreza Mansouri.

In relevant remarks on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi called on Romania to pursue the cause of death of the fugitive Iranian judge, Gholamreza Mansouri, who was under Interpol's custody in that country.

Last Saturday, Iran confirmed that the fugitive judge (Gholamreza Mansouri) who is accused of receiving bribe before fleeing the country had been arrested by Interpol in Romania.

In relevant remarks on Friday, Iran's Interpol Chief Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad confirmed the death of the former Iranian judge.

