Mousavi describes misusing UN mechanisms as shame

Mousavi on Monday condemned approving resolution on human rights conditions in the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council by Sweden and under the support of some Western countries which is based on selective, biased, and confrontational approaches.

He expressed regret that taking advantage of human rights as a tool and using dual standards is going to be a normal issue.

Accordingly, the quality of these countries' reactions and positions against suppressing racist protests in the US is a good example of verifying their human rights concerns.

He went on to say that Iran is a religious democratic system, adding that Iran in the framework of religious commitments and its compliance with constitution, normal and international regulations is taking steps in line with promoting human rights at national, regional, and international levels.

Mousavi criticized the stance taken by sponsors of this resolution which is using human rights as a tool, undermining values, beliefs and special cultural characteristics of various societies, lack of attention to realities under the influence of media against the country and not paying attention to silence against extended violating Iranian nation's rights caused by cruel sanctions.

