Iran: No ill-intended foreign provocation can undermine Tehran-Kabul ties

"Look who's talking about the rights of refugees! A government whose campaign motto was to 'build a wall' and has been repeatedly condemned for its cruel border policies (e. g. separating migrant children from their parents), is lecturing the world about," Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account on Monday.

"#Iran and #Afghanistan, as two brotherly nations, have strong, deep-rooted relations that are based on common historical and cultural bonds, and no ill-intended foreign provocation can undermine this close relation," it added.

"For decades, Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees who have fled the war & clashes that were ignited by the US meddling & invasion."

"We'll continue to support our Afghan brothers & sisters during their hardships, & again we call on the US to end its destabilizing presence in our region," Iranian Foreign Ministry noted.

The friendly reception of the Iranian community from Afghan immigrants who have been displaced by internal war or bloodshed or foreign invasion for any reason is a generally-accepted reality and according to official statistics about 2.5 million and informal about four million Afghan citizens are living in Iran.

However, in the past few decades, Afghan citizens inflicted many costs on Iran even via self-inflicted accidents, Iran has ignored the issue and has made friendship diplomacy the key to resolving misunderstandings.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish