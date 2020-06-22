Tehran-Kabul ties strategic, cannot be flawed

Jamal Fakoori Beheshti made the remarks while speaking to IRNA.

Relations between Afghanistan and Iran have roots in both nations as the two enjoy commonalities in culture, said the parliamentarian while referring to about three millions of Afghan refugees being hosted in Iran.

It is not easy to harm relations between Iran and Afghanistan because the two enjoy the same language and considerable cultural commonalities and have good social and economic cooperation, the lawmaker noted.

He stressed that it is normal that the two neighboring countries' relations witness problems and challenges sometimes.

Fakouri went on to say that illegal immigration, smugglers' activities, and foreigners' interference may sometimes lead to insecurity, but it surely has a diplomatic solution based on international relations when dealing with such problems.

Tens of people may daily lose their lives in deserts and mountains as those places are routes for traffickers of the contraband and human beings, as refugees.

The Afghan lawmaker stated that any problems between the two nations can peacefully be solved through international regulations and brotherly, friendly, and neighboring cooperation.

Recently, three illegal Afghan refugees were killed and four others wounded during a car accident in the central Iranian province of Yazd, the accident went viral after being poisoned by some opportunists who are against cordial ties between Iran and Afghanistan.

About the upcoming visit of a high-ranking Afghan delegation to Iran, the lawmaker said the two sides are to review the finalization of comprehensive cooperation document.

Speaking about the critical situation of Afghanistan in the wake of peace talks with Taliban, the parliamentarian said the Afghan nation and government have counted on neighbors' help to establish peace in the country.

Beheshti said Afghanistan calls on Iran to play an effective role in providing the region and the neighboring countries with peace and stability.

A few days ago, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi advised dear Afghan nationals to choose official routes to commute to avoid being deceived by traffickers along borders.

