COVID-19 kills 119 more Iranians over past 24 hours: Official

The spokeswoman said that, with the 119 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 9,742.

Some 2,573 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,319 of whom have become hospitalized, Lari said.

She said that a total of 207,525 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 166,427 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

Some 2,898 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish