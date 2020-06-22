Funfair wins Palm Springs Intl' Film Festival Award

Palm Springs International Film Festival is a film festival held in Palm Springs, California. Originally promoted by Mayor Sonny Bono and then sponsored by Nortel, it started in 1989 .

The short film "Funfair" directed by Kaveh Mazaheri won the honorary diploma of the best short film of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

According to many broadcasters, the festival is known as the gateway to the Academy Awards for short films, as the winners are usually seen in the final shortlist for the Academy Awards.

The Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, are awards for artistic and technical merit in the film industry.

This film is a joint production of Iran and Canada and has been produced jointly by Kaveh Mazaheri, Soroush Saeedi and Pouyan Sedghi.

The short film "Funfair" plot is a small town where people play together for fun and entertainment. Sonia Sanjari is the only actress in this short film.

‘Retouch’ by Kaveh Mazaheri, ‘Doostet Daram’ (‘I Love You’) by Babak Habibifar, and ‘Manicure’ by Arman Fayyaz have made it into the main competition section of the 20th International Short Film Show of the Bay of Pasaia (IKUSKA 2018) in Spain.

‘Retouch’ gives a startling look into the life of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she is gripped with uncertainty as to what the best course of action she has to take.

