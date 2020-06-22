Bolton's book indicate great work of Iranian diplomats involved in JCPOA

In his Twitter message, Ashna said Bolton believes that JCPOA makes Iran more powerful without being able to control or reduce Iran's military or security power.

In his book titled 'The Room Where It Happened', Bolton described his memories of the time he was in the White House.

“On 20 July 2015, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2231 (2015) endorsing the JCPOA,” according to UNSC website.

“The Security Council affirmed that conclusion of the JCPOA marked a fundamental shift in its consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue, expressed its desire to build a new relationship with Iran strengthened by the implementation of the JCPOA and to bring to a satisfactory conclusion its consideration of this matter.”

“The Security Council further affirmed that full implementation of the JCPOA would contribute to building confidence in the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme and emphasized that the JCPOA is conducive to promoting and facilitating the development of normal economic and trade contacts and cooperation with Iran,” it added.

