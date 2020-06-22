Opponents not able to damage Kabul-Tehran relations

Mohammad Ali Rezwani Bamyani, head of cultural committee of Shia Ulema Council of Afghanistan, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA on Monday.

The visit to Iran of high-ranking delegation from Afghanistan will foil smear campaign against the two neighboring countries and lead to promotion of bilateral cooperation as well, the cleric said.

Recently, three illegal Afghan refugees were killed and four others wounded during a car accident in the central Iranian province of Yazd, the accident which went viral after being poisoned by some opportunists who are against cordial ties between Iran and Afghanistan.

About the incident, the cleric said no one is satisfied with it; meanwhile, the realities should be unveiled and justice must be done.

Those who create such incidents are the agents of the foreigners and they are aimed to damage relations between Afghan and Iranian nations, Bamyani noted.

On the pretext of protest, they insulted the religious leaders who are popular for the Afghan people, he said.

Meysam, a social media activist, had already written that although people have legal right to call for punishment of those who caused the incident, the demands should be asked through the right ways not gathering in front of an embassy just under the name of so-called national solidarity.

As the cleric said that few individuals could not harm Kabul-Tehran ties and will not be able to do so in the future as the Afghans are well aware of the enemies' plots.

He further censured the US for taking the opportunity to [artificially] defend the rights of the refugees.

The US claims that it supports the refugees' rights while this is about two decades that the American forces have killed thousands of innocent people in Afghanistan and caused damages on more others, the cleric underlined.

However, Afghan and Iranian nations could vigilantly foil the plot hatched by the US and the West to harm relations between the two neighboring countries, he added.

Touching upon the forthcoming visit of Afghan delegation to Iran, the cleric expressed hope that the two would finalize comprehensive cooperation document during the visit.

Appreciating Iran's stance on Afghanistan, the cleric said that Tehran supports establishment of peace in Kabul, and this is an issue Iran has stated over and over.

Analysts believe that both Afghan and Iranian officials should take more serious measures to review affairs related to refugees who are after finding jobs.

According to experts' opinion, smugglers are behind such tragic events because they are just focus on their unlawful interests without caring about the lives of their compatriots.

Tens of people may daily lose their lives in deserts and mountains as those places are routes for traffickers of the contraband and human beings, as refugees.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish