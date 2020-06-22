Interior minister says Iran, Afghanistan drafting document for comprehensive cooperation

Rahmani Fazli said on Monday in a meeting with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar that very important issues were raised in order to increase cooperation and strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields, adding that the good news that Mr. Atmar gave us is that in the next three months we will be able to integrate this comprehensive cooperation document to be approved and implemented by the two countries.

The Interior Minister added that one of the issues related the border and what is happening in the border areas on which that we have a security agreement in this regard and it was decided to form joint border commissions on a regular basis and on specific schedules and to raise our issues there.

Rahmani Fazli stated that one of the most important issues between us and Afghanistan is the Comprehensive Cooperation Document, which was raised during the visit of the President of Afghanistan at a time when Mr. Atmar was in charge of the Afghan Security Council at that time and a very serious and good job has been done on this document for about five years.

The high ranking official made the remark that the good news that Mr. Atmar gave us is that in the next three months we will be able to integrate this comprehensive cooperation document and be able to approve and implement it in both countries, which will definitely be a great change."

The Interior Minister noted that the issue of Afghan citizens and how they commute into Iran was another issue raised in the meeting. Mr. Atmar also stressed and thanked that the Islamic Republic of Iran has had good cooperation in this regard for 40 years and it was decided that the governments of both countries to try to remove all obstacles that are in the way of legal commute and facilitate legal cross-border movements of our Afghan brothers to enter our country through completely legal and supported routes, and that they can do their job with more confidence.

Rahmani Fazli elsewhere highlighted that it was also decided with regard to regional developments, we will have joint meetings with neighboring provinces as well as investors from both sides. Iran is ready for these meetings and we hope that my colleagues in economic and security areas and Mr. Atmar's colleagues in the economic and security areas of Afghanistan to give us a specific schedule to do this.

The minister said that we hope that these meetings and exchange of views will bring good and blessings to the two neighboring countries that have a common language, common history and common culture, and "I hope that the meetings will continue to get practical achievements".

