Official terms Iran-Afghanistan ties as strong, indestructible

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Jafari said during the visit to Tehran, Afghan delegation headed by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar reviews the most important cooperation documents between Tehran and Kabul and can reinforce relations by finalizing the document.

Iran and Afghanistan as two neighbors with cultural commonalities enjoy such a strong and historical relations that intervention of the US and the West can not disturb them.

He urged the Afghan delegation to do its best for removing all misunderstandings caused by some mercenaries who are working against two countries' relations.

He noted that Afghan government and people will not let those who seek to damage Iran-Afghanistan brotherly relations as neighbors with regard to recent border accident for Afghan refugees.

Jafari appreciated Iran's honest hosting of millions of Afghan refugees, saying Iran should still remain supporter of Afghan government and people.

West and the US will never be able to play the role of Iran for Afghans since common borders, neighborliness, cultural, language and religious commonalities have linked two countries in a way that they will not be separated, he added.

He said that the recent rallies in Kabul and other cities of Afghanistan were held by a few number of people who wanted to show their hostility against Iran-Afghanistan friendship.

The Afghanistani delegation headed by Hanif Atmar arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

They have so far visited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani

During the Sunday meeting with Zarif which was held in three rounds, both sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations namely in political, economic, security, cultural, border, refugees, and transportation.

They are supposed to discuss finalizing the comprehensive cooperation document on Monday.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish