Iranian cargo ship carrying food supplies arrives in Venezuelan territorial waters

Iranian cargo ship Golesan is carrying food and medical supplies to combat coronavirus pandemic, Iran's Ambassador to Caracas Hojjat Soltani wrote on his Twitter page few hours ago.

Iranian-flagged cargo ship left Bandar Abbas on May 15 and now is in Venezuela's territorial waters.

Recently, Iranian oil tankers docked at Venezuela's port after passing the Caribbean Sea to help the friendly nation of Venezuela deal with shortage of fuel caused by the US sanctions against the country.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro thanked Iranian support, stressing that Caracas and Tehran are both after peace, and have right to do free trade.

Also, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel commented on the issue saying that the arrival of Iranian oil tankers at the Venezuelan port broke the US "unacceptable and criminal" blockade on Venezuela.

