Tehran-Kabul friendship, and need for regional convergence

The friendly reception of the Iranian community from Afghan immigrants who have been displaced by internal war or bloodshed or foreign invasion for any reason is a generally-accepted reality and according to official statistics about 2.5 million and informal about four million Afghan citizens are living in Iran.

However, in the past few decades, Afghan citizens inflicted many costs on Iran even via self-inflicted accidents, Iran has ignored the issue and has made friendship diplomacy the key to resolving misunderstandings.

Incidents for illegal Afghan migrants requesting for entry into Iran in recent months, the cooked scenario against the Iranian border guards and drowning a group of migrants in Harirud River by a small group opposed to Tehran-Kabul friendship and machination by some anti- Iran media and inciting some in Afghanistan to pressure Afghan government officials to respond to the human tragedy and to make a protest against the hospitable host who has even accepted an uninvited guest (illegal immigrants) have made challenges for the two countries' officials despite the traditional and friendly relations between Iranian and Afghanistan governments.

According to experts, the presence of the Afghan diplomatic delegation in Tehran in order to reduce tensions and resolve misunderstandings in the meantime is a way forward and doubles the need for regional integration between Tehran and Kabul.

A spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' remarks (UNHCR), who has highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is still a generous host for Afghan refugees for the past four decades, reaffirmed the above reality.

In response to a question about the international body's assessment of the Islamic Republic of Iran's response to Afghan refugees, Babar Baloch made the remarks.

He noted that more than one million Afghan refugees are still legally living in Iran.

The UNHCR spokesman said that the UN refugee agency supports the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is continuing its comprehensive and progressive refugee policy and facilitating solutions, including voluntary return.

Baloch stressed that UNHCR continues to support international solidarity and support for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in this regard.

On the other hand, President Hassan Rouhani called Iran's policy the development of fraternal and friendly relations with all neighbors, including Afghanistan, and undermined that Iran is always by the side of the government and people of this country to develop peace, stability, and security in Afghanistan.

During a telephone conversation with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President Rouhani congratulated him on his new term in office in Afghanistan and expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached between the political groups in the country and expressed hope that with the efforts of all elements of the government and the High Council of Reconciliation, we will see more peace, stability, and security in Afghanistan.

** The need for convergence

Now, the trip of the Afghan diplomatic delegation to Tehran is a great opportunity to investigate the events of recent months and to address issues related to the presence of illegal Afghan immigrants in Iran and establish order and security on the border between Afghanistan and Iran.

Following the recent developments, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar's visit to Iran is a good opportunity to find ways for the parties to resolve their differences, as the two countries do not want their relations to deteriorate.

Having good relations between Tehran and Kabul, with regard to geography, having long borders, history, culture, religion, and common language, they are forced to have friendly relations with each other, and it is not logical that small issues affect the relations between the two countries.

9455**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish