Tremor leaves no casualties or damages in NW Iran

Tehran, June 22, IRNA - Governor of Salmas Morteza Asghari said that a 4-magnitude earthquake jolted Shakaryazi village around Salmas district in West Azarbaijan province, on Monday morning with no damage or casualties, but more accurate information will be available after assessment of the specialized team.

Speaking to IRNA, Asghari said that the epicenter of the quake was located at Shakaryazi village in the central part of Salmas city in West Azerbaijan province, and experts are assessing the situation in the region.

The earthquake occurred at 5:36 local time 8 km below the earth's surface, according to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 44.95 degrees longitude and 38.29 degrees latitude, 83 km of Orumiyeh.

Salmas with the population of 200,000 is located in north part of west Azarbaijan province.

