Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 22

- Enemies warned by Iran’s growing defense power: IRGC Chief

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami highlighted the high level of Iran’s defense preparedness, saying that has forced the country’s enemies not to think of military options any longer.

- Shamkhani: Comprehensive cooperation deal to boost Tehran-Kabul ties

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said inking a comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and its eastern neighboring state, Afghanistan, will give a momentum to bilateral relations between the two countries.

- Iran calls for urgent clarification on fugitive judge’s cause of death

The Iranian Foreign Ministry handed over a letter to the Romanian ambassador in Tehran on Sunday calling on Bucharest to announce the cause of death of the Iranian fugitive judge Gholamreza Mansouri as soon as possible.

- Talking to Europeans with utmost distrust

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Muhammad-Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday negotiations with the U.S. are "harmful and strictly forbidden,” stressing that resistance is the only way to protect the country’s rights and dignity.

- Annexation plan marks ‘Quantum Leap’ in Zionist crimes: Hamas

A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, has described the Zionist regime’s controversial plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as "a quantum leap” in the regime’s long list of crimes, warning that such a move would adversely affect all aspects of Palestinians’ lives.

- Ali Karimi chosen as Best Foreign Player of UAE League

Ex-Iran national football team captain Ali Karim, who played in Emirati club Al Ahli from 2001 to 2005, has been named as the best foreign player in the UAE Pro League.

- Iran publishes rare copy of Nezami Ganjavi’s Khamseh

The Iranian Academy of Arts has published a rare copy of Persian poet Nezami Ganjavi’s Khamseh, which was inscribed during the 16 century.

- FFIRI responds to four clubs over coronavirus concerns

Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), in a statement, responded to four Iran Professional League (IPL) teams’ claims about the resumption of the matches, insisted that the four teams are not allowed to decide for 140 teams in the different leagues of the Iranian football.

- Iranian parliament calls on government to stop implementing Additional Protocol in response to IAEA resolution

Iran’s new parliament have issued a statement strongly condemning an anti-Iran resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, asking the government to stop implementing the Additional Protocol to the NPT.

