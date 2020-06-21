Iran, Afghanistan to finalize comprehensive cooperation document within 3 months

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman's office, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday morning.

During the meeting which was held in three rounds, both sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations namely in political, economic, security, cultural, border, refugees, and transportation.

They are also reviewing a comprehensive cooperation document that will be finalized within three months.

A high-ranking Afghan delegation will discuss agreements in the framework of eight committees today and tomorrow.

