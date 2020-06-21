Jun 21, 2020, 3:39 PM
Iran plans to produce 3m tons of propylene in one year

Tehran, June 21, IRNA - Iran has planned to accelerate the implementation of petrochemical projects which will lead to an increase the capacity of production of propylene- colorless gas- to three million tons in a year, an official at Ministry of Petroleum said on Sunday.

Deputy Petroleum Minister in petrochemical affairs Behzad Mohammadi made the remarks according to a report by the National Petrochemical Company.

Based on planning, the country's needs to propylene will be met soon and the shortage of this petrochemical product will be tackled, Mohammadi said.

As he noted, additional methanol in the units located in the southern Iranian Persian Gulf region is being converted to propylene (methanol to propylene (MTP)) that can be transferred to center of Iran.

Also, in the Caspian Sea region in the north of Iran, propylene can be achieved through natural gas that can be transferred to northern Iranian provinces, he concluded.

