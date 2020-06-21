Jun 21, 2020, 3:22 PM
COVID-19 kills 116 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, June 21, IRNA – Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 116 more Iranians have died of coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 9,623.

She went on to say that 163,591 people out of a total of 204,952 infected with the deadly virus have recovered.

The official pointed out that 2,368 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday (Saturday).

The Iranian official noted that 2,887 cases are in critical condition.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

