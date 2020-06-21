Export of oil products from Shahid Rajaei Port to increase by 30%

Allahmorad Afifipour, the director of Bushehr Province Department of Ports and Maritime Organization, made the remarks speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Noting that the three platforms are being constructed by Iranian experts, the official said that the construction project has had a 44% physical progress.

More than 100 Iranian experts are working on the construction project since three years ago, Afifipour said.

He said that once the platforms are completed, it will enable three 100,000-ton ships to dock at the port at the same time.

The official said that with inauguration of the three platforms, the total platforms and jetties of the province will rise up to 16.

