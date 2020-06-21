Iranian universities to hold both online and in-person classes from September 5th

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday Khaki said that the reopening of universities and educational centers on September 5, which was declared by the president yesterday as per a proposal from the Ministry of Science.

Referring to the readiness for accommodating the students by universities from September 5, he added that flexibility has been envisaged for initiating the new academic semester by different universities. There maybe different convenience for starting the semester by every independent university.

He further noted that it is up to the universities to decide how the classes will be held and which courses will be included in online or in-person classes.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the country's universities have used e-learning to complete the current academic semester.

