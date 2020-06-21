Iran launches large container ship liner to Kuwait

Korshid Gazderazi, the head of Bushehr Chamber of Commerce, the container ship liner has been allocated for export of fruits and vegetables.

He said that the container ship operating between Iran and Kuwait is capable to load some 150 containers, 25 of which are refrigerator containers.

The container ship can be even replaced with a larger cargo ship if deemed necessary, the official said.

He said that Iran is mulling launching a container ship liner between Bushehr and Qatar as well.

