Skocic comes back to undertake his job after pandemic lockdown

Skocic, who had left Tehran on March 12 following the cancellation of Team Melli’s training camp due to coronavirus outbreak, had not been able to return to Iran in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of travel routes as well.

Qatar's 2022 World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for April, have been postponed to November, but the Iranian Premier League will start next week and Skocic returned to Tehran to monitor the competitions.

Iran will likely meet Hong Kong in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on October 8 and play Cambodia five days later at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

