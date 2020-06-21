Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 21

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran expresses concern over French nuclear ballistic missile test

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Saturday said France latest ballistic missile test was against Paris commitments to nuclear disarmament.

- France, Germany, UK 'accessories' to Trump, Netanyahu: Zarif

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday said France, Germany, and Britain served Iran’s archfoes, the United States and Israel, by drafting a nuclear resolution against the Islamic Republic.

- Iran to produce supersonic missiles in near future: Navy

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the country will soon manufacture supersonic missiles equipped with a jet engine variant.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Reckoning with racism in West

Crowds gathered in Paris on Saturday to protest against racism and allegations of police violence against members of the Black community and ethnic minorities.

- Zionist demolition of Palestinian structures soars by 250%: UN

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says Zionist regime authorities have either demolished or confiscated 70 Palestinian-owned structures in the West Bank, marking a 250 percent increase in the number of structures targeted across the occupied territories.

- Sardar Azmoun nominated for Asia’s Greatest Russian Premier League Player

One of the most geographically diverse leagues in football, few domestic competitions outside of the AFC have welcomed so much Asian talent as the Russian Premier League.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Photographer Bairami’s “Book of Iran” provides new insights into homeland

Iranian photographer Jamshid Bairami plans to publish a collection of his photos in his new book “Book of Iran” that provides new insights into the daily lives of Iranian people.

- Iran looking for top four spot: Davarzani

Mohammadreza Davarzani, head of Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF), says that they are going to be among the top four teams in the world.

- Iran calls IAEA resolution ‘counterproductive’

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday that the anti-Iran resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors is “unacceptable” and “counterproductive”.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran to reopen schools, universities amid pandemic

With no end in sight for the Covid-19 outbreak, schools and universities in Iran will reopen at the end of the summer following months of closure.

- Tehran stocks advance

Tehran stocks opened trading week 3.3% higher on Saturday gaining close to 41,000 points as the market defied the negative political climate and rallied on rising currency prices. The rally put the benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, at 1,270,602 points.

- Tehran water use alarming

Daily water consumption in Tehran has reached 3.6 million cubic meters that is unprecedented in the history of the metropolis, managing director of Tehran Province Water and Wastewater Company said at the weekend.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish