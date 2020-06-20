Palestine keen on boosting parliamentary cooperation with Iran

In a congratulatory message to Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, he added, "Me and My colleagues in PNC are happy to express warmest congratulations to you on your election as Majlis speaker of the brotherly country of Iran."

"We hope to continue coordination and cooperation between the two parliaments with the aim of serving the interests of the two brotherly nations, and appreciate the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting Palestine, the first issue of Muslims, and end of Israel's oppressive occupation, return of the displaced to their homeland and formation of an independent Palestinian state in the Palestinian national territory, with Beit ul-Moqaddas as its capital," he said.

"We express our solidarity with you and the brotherly nation of Iran under the current sensitive situation when Iran and the whole world are grappling with coronavirus pandemic," he said, wishing that God would save "us and all humanity from the virus".

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish