Jun 20, 2020, 11:50 PM
Iran criticizes EU's silence against suppression of protests in US

Tehran, June 20, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi late on Saturday criticized the EU for its "deafening silence against barbaric suppression" of the people in the US.

"While the US regime is depriving its people of the right to breathe and is brutally suppressing peaceful protests, the deafening silence of so-called human rights defenders in Europe and beyond has once again exposed their hypocrisy and double standards," he said.

George Floyd was a black American citizen who recently died under pressure from the knee of a white police officer. Following his death, widespread protests against racism engulfed the whole US and some other countries in the world.

