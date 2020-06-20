Iran's extra flight to Spain obtains license

The flight which will return Tehran the same day was arranged at the request of the Iranians residing in the country to return home, according to the organization's Public Relations Department.

As per the schedule, Airbus 330 aircraft will leave Tehran for Madrid on June 27 at 10:35 local time and will return home the same day at 16:15 local time.

Passengers can apply for tickets at the sales offices and reputable agencies in Iran, or through the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Madrid.

8072**2050

