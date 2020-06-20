Iran: 'Freedom for Others' absent in US leadership's mindset

"Yrs of looting & coercion prove FREEDOM OF OTHER lacked in the US successive leadership's mindsets," Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote in its Twitter account on Saturday.

"Under Trump, the horrible reactions to peaceful protests remind the world the very scandalous history," it added.

"#JUNETEENTH2020 is a high time to decry the US 'humans new slavery' at home & beyond."

In recent days, American people poured into streets to protest against the death of George Floyd - a black man who was unarmed and died at the hands of police putting pressure on his throat until he choked.

Earlier, some 240 members of Iran's parliament issued a statement on Tuesday, condemning the US police racial terrorism against American people.

"Once again the US police racial terrorism against the defenseless black draw the curtain from the inhumane nature of the United States' regime. George Floyd was only one of the hundreds of African-Americans who are brutally killed every year by the US police," the statement reads.

Noting that "the blacks have been unable to breathe for decades under US racial terrorism", the Iranian MPs went on to say that the videos of George Floyd's killing by the US police made not only the voice of blacks, but the voice of all suppressed Americans be heard saying that "We Can't Breathe".

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

Originating in Texas, it is now celebrated annually on the 19th of June throughout the United States, with varying official recognition.

