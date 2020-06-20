Iran, Azerbaijan review trade and border trade ties in pandemic time

According to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku, in this video call, Jahangirzadeh said that trade increased five-fold in recent years, and they reviewed the latest situation of trade and border trade between the two countries.

The ambassador said that Iranian Embassy in Baku helped solve the problem of the traffic of Iranian trucks on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan requiring the Azeri parties to exercise effective cooperation with Iranian lorry drivers.

In this video call, some issues related to some problems facing Iranian trucks in the customs of the two countries were mentioned to follow up by our country's embassy.

Explaining the latest situation regarding joint economic projects with the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran also noted the embassy's ongoing plans to build a joint industrial township and the start of technical negotiations on a preferential tariffs agreement with the country in the near future to help boost trade between the two countries.

