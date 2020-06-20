Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 20

** IRAN DAILY

- China deeply regrets over IAEA BoG resolution on Iran

Chinese Mission in Vienna in a message expressed deep regret over the recent resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors against Iran.

- Britain, France, Germany would not back US efforts to trigger reimposition of Iran sanctions - Statement

Foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said on Friday their countries would not support US efforts to trigger the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran.

- Iran vows ‘appropriate’ response to IAEA resolution

Iran on Friday rejected a resolution passed by the Board of Governors at the UN's nuclear watchdog that called for inspections at two sites inside the country.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Navy tests new generation of cruise missiles

The commander of the Iranian Navy Admiral Hussein Khanzadi said on Friday Iran is close to obtaining hypersonic missiles, and that the production of these weapons is on the agenda.

- Zionist Regime Defying Int’l Law by Annexation Plan: Hamas

The Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, says insistence of the Zionist regime on going on with its plan to annex larger parts of the occupied West Bank shows the regime’s defiance of international law and UN resolutions.

- Shojaei voted Asia’s Greatest Player in La Liga

Iranian player Masoud Shojaei has been voted as the Asia’s greatest player in Spanish football.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Afghan scholar Najib Mayel Heravi granted Iranian citizenship

The distinguished Afghan expert on manuscripts, Najib Mayel Heravi, has been granted Iranian citizenship, Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has announced.

- No one from Arsenal asks me about Azmoun: Arshavin

Andrey Arshavin, who is currently in charge of transfers at Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg, says that no one from Arsenal has called him over a deal to bring Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun to the Emirates.

- Russia calls IAEA’s resolution counterproductive

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that an anti-Iran resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors is “counterproductive”.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Dollar, gold march higher in Tehran market

The US dollar added another 2,500 rials on Thursday in Tehran's free market to close trade at 187,500 rials -- the highest closing price ever.

- Iran Covid-19 cases cross 200,000

Four months after the coronavirus disease was first detected in Iran, the country’s tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 200,000 mark on Friday.

- Vacancy tax set to come into force in summer

The nationwide online database of all residential properties across the country will be completed and put at the Iranian National Tax Administration’s disposal by next week, Mahmoud Mahmoudazadeh, the head of Housing Economy Department at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, said on Sunday.

