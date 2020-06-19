Iran to take appropriate action in response to resolution of IAEA BoG, envoy says

Kazem Gharibabadi delivered a speech on the last day of the quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors and noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has the highest level of cooperation and acceptance of IAEA inspections among member states. While more than 33 additional accesses are made annually from Iran, magnification of two IAEA access requests, and Iran has principled ambiguities and concerns in this regard, and talks are underway in this regard, and efforts to create an unnecessary crisis on the way to this cooperation are a completely non-constructive and political move.

The diplomat noted that therefore, the adoption of this resolution in the Board of Governors with the aim of requesting Iran's cooperation with the IAEA and ignoring the existing cooperation, is deeply disappointing and unfortunate.

The ambassador of Iran stated that this resolution is nothing more than extravagance, and Iran completely rejects any extravagance on the part of any country or organization. The resolution has nothing to do with technical facts, but merely the result of a political and unprofessional agenda.

He stated that the Board of Governors was expected to identify these collaborations in order to maintain the context for continued cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

Gharibabadi stated that we must stand united against those who want to destroy these collaborations and achievements because of their short-sighted political concessions. The responsibility for cooperation cannot be borne solely by Iran, and if this is compromised, everyone must bear the negative consequences.

The envoy expressed his regret that the resolution was presented by countries that either have nuclear weapons or are hosting such destructive and deadly weapons, asking is it not this a mockery of all international norms and rules that such countries has safeguard concern!? On the other hand, these three countries have not yet taken concrete and practical steps to fulfill their obligations under the JCPOA, and their inaction, along with the destructive, illegal and unilateral actions of the US regime, has led to the future of the JCPOA be ambiguous. If you can't take a step to save, at least don't make the situation more complicated and difficult !!

"The IAEA board of governors adopted a resolution calling upon Iran to provide access to 2 locations specified by Agency," Mikhail Ulyanov Permanent Representative of Russia tweeted.

"While stressing the need for Tehran and IAEA to settle this problem without delay, we believe that the resolution can be counterproductive," Ulyanov said.

The E3 drafted, US supported the resolution on Iran at IAEA the board passed 25 in favor, 2 against and with 7 abstentions, wall street journal reported.

The resolution calls out Iran over non-cooperation with the IAEA probe. First resolution since 2012 calling out Iran.



A Wall Street Journal correspondent noted in a tweet, "Just as vote result comes in, UK says E3 foreign mins to meet Friday to discuss Iran, China."Talks will focus on the importance of finding a diplomatic solution to de-escalate tensions, holding Iran to account for its destabilizing regional activity, & keeping the door open..."

