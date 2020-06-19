Envoy reiterates Russia’s opposition against extension of Iran arms embargo

“Why Russia is against any extension of arms embargo against #Iran and US threats to initiate #SnapBack? You can find the answer in the letter of Russian Foreign Minister S. Lavrov published as UNSC document S/2020/451,” Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

“The #IAEA BG adopted resolution calling upon #Iran to provide access to 2 locations specified by Agency,” he added.

“#Russia and #China voted against. While stressing the need for Tehran and IAEA to settle this problem without delay, we believe that the resolution can be counter productive,” he noted.

“We would like to emphasize once again the need for #Iran and the Secretariat to resolve the current problems immediately,” the Russian diplomat was quoted by Russian Mission in Vienna as saying on Thursday.

US Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors Jackie Wolcott repeated on Thursday the claims of Iran’s secret nuclear activities and called for approving anti-Iran resolution in IAEA BoG meeting.

