UN calls on youths to share their views & suggestions about UN’s future role

We are calling on young people between the ages of 15 and 29 to share their views and suggestions about the UN’s future role by answering the question: Within the context of the “new normal” that has unfolded post-COVID-19, and as we plan and re-build to recovery, what does the future of the UN look like to you?

We want you to be a part of the largest global conversation launched by the United Nations on the role of global cooperation, marking its 75th Anniversary. We want to hear your thoughts and ideas!

Find more information about the competition on the Envoy on Youth’s social media accounts. We look forward to reading your essays!

The competition closes on June 29, 2020. The final winner will be selected by a high-level selection panel and the winner will be announced on the 12th of August 2020 on the occasion of International Youth Day. The winner will be invited virtually to take part in the UN75 Commemoration events in New York.

1-Rules of the competition:

Participants must be between the ages of 15 and 29.

Participants must have written the essay by themselves. Only individual entries are admitted, no teams are allowed to take part in the competition.

Essays must answer the question by making a case, analysing the situation, and building a case based on researched arguments and facts.

Essays may be submitted in English only.

Entries must be no longer than 800 words.

2- Selection process

The best essay will be selected according to the following criteria:

Quality of the arguments, good writing, although the selection panel will take into consideration particularly entrants whose native language is not English.

The essays will not be reviewed and graded by how aligned the arguments presented are with the United Nations’ or the essay competition organizing partners’ views.

The selection process will occur as follows:

All essays will be assessed by a first panel composed of UN staff members who will shortlist 10 essays.

The shortlisted 10 essays will be reviewed and graded by a high-level selection panel composed of Ms. Jayathma Wickramanayake, the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, Mr. Fabrizio Hochschild-Drummond, the Under–Secretary–General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on the Commemoration of the United Nations 75th Anniversary, and a representative from Devex.

3-Prizes

The names of the 3 finalists will be published on the official page of the competition hosted on the OSGEY’s website and by Devex.

The final winner’s essay will be published on the official page of the competition and promoted via the United Nations platforms and by Devex.

The winner will be invited to take part in the UN 75 Commemoration events which will take place virtually.

4-How to enter

All entries must be received by 11:59 pm (New York Time) on 29 June 2020, the closing date of the competition. Only entries submitted by this deadline will enter the competition.

Entries must be submitted as plaintext in the body of an email addressed to youthenvoy@un.org, with the subject line: ‘The Future We Want, The UN We Need’ . Note: File attachments are not allowed and will not be opened.

Entries must be no longer than 800 words.

Entries cannot be returned so please remember to retain a copy.

All entries must be the original work of the entrant and must not infringe the rights of any other party.

Entries must not contain defamatory, obscene, offensive, or any other unsuitable material.

Entries must be suitable to be published for audiences of all ages.

