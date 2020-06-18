Iran welcomes election of new UNSC members

“#Iran welcomes the election of India, Ireland, Mexico & Norway as the new UNSC non-permanent members,” Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account on Thursday.

“Iran is ready to work w/the new members, as the key agenda for the term 2021-22 should be effective protection of multilateralism & intl law against vicious ideologies & states,” it added.

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, charged with ensuring international peace and security, recommending the admission of new UN members to the General Assembly, and approving any changes to the UN Charter.

