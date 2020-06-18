Iran’s Masoud Shojaei selected as Asia greatest player in La Liga

Asian Football Confederation started a poll in whicn Masoud Shojaei and Javad Nekounam from Iran, John Aloisi from Australia, Wu Lei from China, Takashi Inui from Japan and Paulino Alcantara from Philippines participated.

Shojaei with 54,838 votes and background of playing in CA Osasuna ranked first and was selected as the greatest player in Spanish League.

Nekounam and Lei stood on the second and third places respectively.

La Liga, the top division of Spanish football, holds a place in the consciousness of fans throughout the globe, and it is also a nation which has played host to some standout players from the world’s largest continent, AFC reported.

In increasing numbers, Asian players are flocking to Spain, with some of the continent’s brightest prospects now making it their first port of call in European football, it added.

9376**2050

