Foreign assets of Iranian banks increase by 27% in one year

The CBI report put the foreign assets of Iranian banking system at 1,168 trillion rials in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2020), while the figure used to be 998 trillion rials in the preceding year.

Foreign assets include both those belonging to the Central Bank of Iran and non-bank credit institutions.

The CBI foreign assets stood at 547 trillion rials last year which shows a 17.7% increase in comparison to the preceding year, the report said.

9341**2050

